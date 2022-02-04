Charles City man found guilty in baby's death

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow this Afternoon Impacting Area Roads... Light snow that is falling now and earlier this morning will be lofted across area roads this afternoon due to strong northwest winds of 20 to 35 mph that will move across the region. The stronger winds will last through the afternoon and early evening hours. This will impact the region with periods of lower visibility under 1/2 mile at times as well as snow blowing across area roads which may cause slippery conditions. If traveling across this area today, exercise caution and be prepared for reduced visibility, snow covered roads and possible slippery conditions. If necessary, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination safely.