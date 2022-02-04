Charles City man found guilty in baby's death

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of a baby.
Shane Michael Morris, 27 of Charles City, was charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment. Court documents state Morris was taking care of a 3 ½ month old child on August 3, 2019, when the child suffered a skull fracture and died the following day.
Investigators say Morris initially denied knowing anything about the child’s injury but later admitted tripping with the child in his arms. Morris allegedly said the baby’s head struck the edge of a kitchen counter and then he fell on top of the infant.
Morris’ trial began on January 24 in Floyd County District Court and a jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday on child endangerment and a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter. Morris is now scheduled to be sentenced on March 25.