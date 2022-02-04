 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow this Afternoon Impacting Area Roads...

Light snow that is falling now and earlier this morning will
be lofted across area roads this afternoon due to strong
northwest winds of 20 to 35 mph that will move across the region.
The stronger winds will last through the afternoon and early
evening hours. This will impact the region with periods of lower
visibility under 1/2 mile at times as well as snow blowing across
area roads which may cause slippery conditions.

If traveling across this area today, exercise caution and be
prepared for reduced visibility, snow covered roads and possible
slippery conditions. If necessary, slow down and allow extra time
to reach your destination safely.

Charles City man found guilty in baby's death

  • Updated
  • 0
Shane Morris

Shane Morris

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of a baby.

Shane Michael Morris, 27 of Charles City, was charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment.  Court documents state Morris was taking care of a 3 ½ month old child on August 3, 2019, when the child suffered a skull fracture and died the following day.

Investigators say Morris initially denied knowing anything about the child’s injury but later admitted tripping with the child in his arms.  Morris allegedly said the baby’s head struck the edge of a kitchen counter and then he fell on top of the infant.

Morris’ trial began on January 24 in Floyd County District Court and a jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday on child endangerment and a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter.  Morris is now scheduled to be sentenced on March 25.

