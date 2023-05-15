 Skip to main content
Charles City man charged with assaulting an ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty

Luis Eduardo Gonzalez Herrera

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a Floyd County man accused of breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s home.

Luis Eduardo Gonzalez Herrera, 29 0f Charles City, has entered a not guilty plea to first-degree burglary, domestic assault-2nd offense, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Law enforcement says Gonzalez Herrera went to his ex-girlfriend’s home in Charles City on April 12, broke down a locked and dead-bolted side door, attacked his ex-girlfriend by pushing, hitting, and grabbing her, then threw her cell phone on the ground and stomped it.

His trial is set to start on July 11.

