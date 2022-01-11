Charles City man arrested for two armed home invasions

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been arrested for two separate home invasions.
Franklin Freddrick Foster, 29 of Charles City, was picked up Monday and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $106,000 bond. He’s facing two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of tampering with a witness, and four counts of obstructing emergency communication.
Court documents state Foster broke into an apartment in the 900 block of Gilbert Street in Charles City on January 4. He’s accused of being armed with a box cutter and assaulting two male victims in the apartment, leaving them with injuries. Foster allegedly threatened to stab the victims.
Law enforcement says Foster then threatened two people the next day to provide him an alibi for the January 4 burglary or he would kill or harm their families.
Foster is then accused of going to an apartment in the 1300 block of Gilbert Street in Charles City on January 7. Investigators say Foster was armed with a handgun and robbed two victims, ordering them to get on the ground and threatening to kill them.
Court documents state that during both the January 4 and January 7 crimes, Foster took his victims’ cell phones so they couldn’t call police.