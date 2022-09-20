Charles City man arrested after his infant son is severely injured

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been accused of severely injuring his infant son.
Ezekiel Isaac Larson, 22 of Charles City, has been arrested for child endangerment resulting in serious injury. A criminal complaint was filed Friday and Larson was picked up on Monday.
Law enforcement says Larson was the sole caretaker of his four-month-old son on September 6 when the child suffered severe injuries to his head. Larson is accused of not arranging medical attention for his son until four days later, even though the child was vomiting and neither eating nor sleeping.