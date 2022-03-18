 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles City man accused of sticking a shotgun in a woman's mouth

  • 0
Brandon Starkey

Brandon Starkey

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man has been arrested for threatening to blow a woman’s head off with a shotgun.

Brandon Patrick Starkey, 28 of Charles City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse assault while using a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, Starkey is accused of assaulting a woman on March 10 in Charles City.  Investigators say he placed the barrel of a shotgun inside her mouth and threatened to shoot her. 

Starkey was arrested on March 11 and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $10,000 bond.

He is also facing charges for allegedly beating a man on Halloween 2021 in Charles City.

Tags

Recommended for you