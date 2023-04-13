Charles City man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's home and assaulting her

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home.
Luis Eduardo Gonzalez Herrera, 29 of Charles City, is accused of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and domestic assault-2nd offense.
Court documents state Gonzalez Herrera went to his ex-girlfriend’s Charles City home on Wednesday, broke down a locked and dead-bolted side door, attacked his ex-girlfriend by pushing, hitting, and grabbing her, and threw her cell phone on the ground and stomped it.