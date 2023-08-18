 Skip to main content
Charles City law firm embezzler pleads guilty

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of embezzling from a Floyd County law firm for a decade is pleading guilty.

Theresa Ann Farmer, 60 of Orchard, is now scheduled to be sentenced for unauthorized use of a credit card on September 29.

Investigators say Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law firm in Charles City where she worked between 2012 and 2022.  Farmer reportedly told law enforcement she took the money for her own personal use.

Unauthorized use of a credit card for the amount Farmer stole is a class “D” felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.