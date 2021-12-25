Charles City FFA provides free Christmas meal

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A big, festive meal with friends and family is a major part of the holiday season, but there are some in our communities that may go hungry.
The Charles City FFA hosted a community wide meal at the Floyd County Fairgrounds. Diners had plenty to choose from, including roasted pork loin, green beans, rolls and pumpkin bars. In addition, meals were delivered to folks in Rockford and Rudd, and another take home meal was provided to guests thanks to Iowa State Extension. Also, guests were given a gift bag, which included chocolate.
FFA advisor Bret Spurgin says for the students to take charge of the meal is a way to help instill that spirit of public service.
"The FFA motto, 'learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve,' the last part is really key and important. I think with the FFA, that's something we really try to instill in our students, and it's spread throughout the school in Charles City. There's always that service learning mentality that's always awesome to see."
"To instill that idea of service learning in our students, this is one of the perfect activities to do it. and they have a lot of fun with it."
Iowa Select Farms and the Deb and Jeff Hanson Foundation provided 24 pork loins for the meal, and also made a $250 donation.
On Friday, another meal will be offered by CC Cares at Messiah Church in Charles City from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., offering sandwiches, soup and dessert.