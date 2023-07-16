Charles City farm family to be honored at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – A farm family from Floyd County will be among six recipients of the 2023 Way We Live Award at the Iowa State Fair.
The Way We Live Award is in its 15th year and has recognized 82 outstanding Iowa farm families. Each award-winning family receives a prize package of $250, complimentary admission tickets, free parking, various coupons, recognition on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage, and highlight videos and a photo display in the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center during the Fair, as well as an overnight stay at the Holiday Inn Downtown Mercy Campus.
Being recognized on August 12 at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage will be the Forsyth family of Charles City.
Award organizers say:
“The Forsyth family of Charles City has found a variety of ways to be ambassadors for the agriculture industry. Duane, Mark and Joel Forsyth have put in countless hours to care for crops, livestock and their families. All members of the family have contributed to the farming operation. It takes multiple hands to have the farm function successfully. Every member of the Forsyth family has been involved in FFA and is focused on being an advocate for the agriculture industry. The family farms 2,500 acres of row crops, including corn and soybeans, and over 80% of the land that is farmed is family owned. In addition, the farm has had a variety of livestock, ranging from dairy, sheep, beef cattle and pigs. Today, Forsyth Brother Show Pigs has a farrow-to-finish operation with over sixty sows that are bred year-round. The Forsyth Family continues to keep farming values at heart, and they believe that with the power of God's love, the family business will stay focused on the important things in life.”
Also receiving the Way We Live Award in 2023 are:
Griffieon Family Farm, Ankeny
Solsma Family Farm, Sanborn
Ben, Melia, Tanner and Haley Slinger, Ellsworth
Brinegar Family Farm, Udell
Rector Farms, Denver