Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...An Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution remains in
effect. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red
or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience
health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Additional smoke is forecasted to arrive overnight. Keep windows
closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air- water-land- climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Charles City farm family to be honored at Iowa State Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa State Fair Web
By Jordan Thomas

DES MOINES, Iowa – A farm family from Floyd County will be among six recipients of the 2023 Way We Live Award at the Iowa State Fair.

The Way We Live Award is in its 15th year and has recognized 82 outstanding Iowa farm families.  Each award-winning family receives a prize package of $250, complimentary admission tickets, free parking, various coupons, recognition on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage, and highlight videos and a photo display in the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center during the Fair, as well as an overnight stay at the Holiday Inn Downtown Mercy Campus.

Being recognized on August 12 at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage will be the Forsyth family of Charles City.

Award organizers say:

“The Forsyth family of Charles City has found a variety of ways to be ambassadors for the agriculture industry. Duane, Mark and Joel Forsyth have put in countless hours to care for crops, livestock and their families. All members of the family have contributed to the farming operation. It takes multiple hands to have the farm function successfully. Every member of the Forsyth family has been involved in FFA and is focused on being an advocate for the agriculture industry. The family farms 2,500 acres of row crops, including corn and soybeans, and over 80% of the land that is farmed is family owned. In addition, the farm has had a variety of livestock, ranging from dairy, sheep, beef cattle and pigs. Today, Forsyth Brother Show Pigs has a farrow-to-finish operation with over sixty sows that are bred year-round. The Forsyth Family continues to keep farming values at heart, and they believe that with the power of God's love, the family business will stay focused on the important things in life.”

Also receiving the Way We Live Award in 2023 are:

Griffieon Family Farm, Ankeny

Solsma Family Farm, Sanborn

Ben, Melia, Tanner and Haley Slinger, Ellsworth

Brinegar Family Farm, Udell

Rector Farms, Denver

