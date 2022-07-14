Charles City duo arrested for violent robbery

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two people have been arrested for a weekend robbery-assault in Floyd County.
Court documents say it happened Sunday in Charles City. Darius Mensel Mason, 41 of Charles City, and Kathyleen Mason, 39 of Charles City, are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them.
Investigators say the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body and suffered a fractured ankle, a broken nose, and bruising and swelling on and above the left eye.
Both Darius and Kathyleen Mason were arrested Wednesday and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $35,000 bond.