Charles City Community School Board tables massive budget cuts decision

CHARLES CITY, Iowa-The Charles City Community School Board voted to table its decision on district budget cuts at its meeting on Monday.
The decision arrived after current and former students, parents and community members showed up to the board's public hearing that stretched on for nearly 3 hours.
The board has three budget cut plans to choose from, all of which cut funding from the music department, along with certain staff positions.
Plan one would cut more than $100,000 dollars from the music department, while plans 2 and 3 would cut more than $54,000 dollars.
One student said she felt scared future students will not have the same opportunity as she did in school if the cuts are approved.
"I am guessing that over the few days you have many people voice their concerns about the proposals. I am mostly guessing you have seen a wide range emotions from these people. Anger, concern, frustration. I have been feeling all of those but I have share another emotion. I am scared that the opportunities are potentially being lost. If you are just music stuff, the opportunities that I have had the privilege to be a part of would likely not be available to students in the future," she said.
Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist said its her responsibility for the district to have a balanced budget and that the district needs to refocus on academics, which she said have been below average and look beyond programs and the music department.
The board will take up the item again at its Jan. 23 meeting.