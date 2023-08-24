Charity golf event helps Family Promise Rochester financially prepare for new family shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Southeast Minnesota Realtors hosted a golf charity tournament for Family Promise Rochester to help the nonprofit financially ready themselves to open a new family shelter.
Family Promise is planning to acquire a housing facility in Southeast Rochester from Olmsted County, once ownership papers are finalized later this year.
On Thursday, Family Promise took part in the charity golf tournament to raise its goal of ten thousand dollars. Family Promise’s Executive director tells KIMT News 3 the money will go towards hiring new staff to welcome ten new families into the shelter and pay for other general costs.
The annual charity golf event grew from 2022 with more business and golfers taking part in the event.
"We were really excited to see how many people are here when I talk about all of the different sponsors, so many people have their hands in different things from being a lunch sponsor to a dinner sponsor. It's really exciting for different parts of the community come together," said Erin Sinnwell, Executive Director of Family Promise Rochester
Sinnwell also says being a part of this event helps spread the word of Family Promise’s mission.
"This is really exciting for us. We're working really hard to get the word out about who we are and what we do. We're a small nonprofit that helps families experiencing homelessness and there's a lot in the community that haven't heard of us, so this is a great opportunity for us financially and getting the word out to the community," said Sinnwell.
Family Promise is expecting the family shelter to open in 2024.