Charges dropped over Albert Lea business that defied COVID shutdown order

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Additional charges have been dropped against the Freeborn County woman who defied Governor Walz’ COVID business shutdown.
Melissa Lynn “Lisa” Hanson, former owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, was found guilty on misdemeanor charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating Governor Walz’ executive order that restaurants and other businesses had to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Three additional misdemeanor charges for similar behavior were also filed but were dropped Friday. Interim Albert Lea City Attorney Michelle King said because additional sanctions were unlikely even if Hanson were convicted, pursuing this case would not be “an effective use of resources by the court or the City of Albert Lea.