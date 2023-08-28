Charges dropped in Austin drive-by shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a man accused of a drive-by shooting in Austin.
Terry Izeal Heggs, 40 of Albert Lea, was accused of shooting at Ryan Christopher Collins on August 20, 2021. Austin police say Heggs fired at a car driven by Collins because Heggs thought Collins had stolen from him. Investigators say several bullet holes were found in Collins’ vehicle.
Heggs was charged with drive-by shooting and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to stand trial beginning Monday in Mower County District Court.
Charges have now been dismissed against Heggs. Collins was set to testify at Heggs’ trial but after Collins was convicted of first-degree burglary and sent to prison for four years and three months, he was reassigned to a “boot camp” for non-violent offenders and then granted intensive supervised release.
The Mower County Attorney’s Office says Collins has now failed to report for his supervised release and cannot be located to testify at Heggs’ trial.