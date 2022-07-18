Charges dropped in 2020 assault of three men in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a second defendant in a 2020 assault case.
Faruq Ali Omar, 28 of Rochester, and Sharmake Beyle Omar, 29 of Rochester, were accused of assaulting three men on April 24, 2020, in the 2900 block of Charles Court Northwest. Court documents state Sharmake Omar threw a rock at a car and then attacked the 16-year-old driver.
Rochester police say a 21-year-old man tried to intervene and Faruq Omar pulled a knife on him. Court documents state the 19-year-old brother of the 16-year-old driver was also assaulted.
Sharmake Omar pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in April 2021 and was fined $200.
Faruq Omar was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of threats of violence, and second-degree riot. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says it has now dropped those charges “in the interest of justice.”