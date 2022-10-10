Charges dropped against Rochester man accused of threatening parents, assaulting police

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a man accused of menacing his parents.
Sean Robert O’Grady, 23 of Rochester, was arrested on July 28 and charged with terroristic threats, fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, and domestic assault.
Rochester police say O’Grady’s parents called and said their son was making threats to them and they were afraid. Officers were sent to the 200 block of Hightop Place NE to separate O’Grady from his parents, but police say O’Grady tried to push past them and get at his parents. Court documents state there was a struggle where O’Grady scratched an officer beneath the eye, drawing blood.
Police say O’Grady had to be shot with a Taser before he could be subdued.
On Monday, the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges against O’Grady, saying it was “in the interest of justice.”