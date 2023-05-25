Charges dropped against Rochester man accused of rape

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sex assault charges have been dropped against a Rochester man.
Jason William Flynn Benson, 25, was accused of sexually assaulting a female under the age of 18 at Bear Cave Park in September 2021. He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in October 2021.
Benson pleaded not guilty and a trial was scheduled to begin on Tuesday. However, the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has now filed to dismiss the charges against Benson “in the interest of justice.”