Charges dropped against Rochester man accused of rape

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sex assault charges have been dropped against a Rochester man.

Jason William Flynn Benson, 25, was accused of sexually assaulting a female under the age of 18 at Bear Cave Park in September 2021.  He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in October 2021.

Benson pleaded not guilty and a trial was scheduled to begin on Tuesday.  However, the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has now filed to dismiss the charges against Benson “in the interest of justice.”

