Charges dropped against Nashua woman over Floyd County collision that injured two

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Charges have been dropped over a collision in Floyd County where two people were seriously injured.
Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 47 of Nashua, had pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. According to court documents, Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue on July 26, 2021, while performing her duties as a rural postal carrier when she crashed into a semi at the intersection with 270th Street.
Investigators say the semi had the right of way but Agnitsch did not slow down or try to break before the crash. Agnitsch and a passenger had to be extracted from her vehicle by mechanical means and both wound up being taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt.
Her trial was supposed to start Thursday but charges were dropped after the judge ruled one piece of evidence and one witness would not be allowed at trial. The evidence was a one-page document about a drug test done on Agnitsch at Mayo Clinic after the crash. The witness was a Mayo Clinic laboratory employee.
Agnitsch’s defense attorney argued the one-page document was part of a medical report at least 160 pages long and only submitting that one page would be unfair. The defense also argued the lab employee was not qualified to authenticate the page and the information on it. The judge agreed and the Floyd County Attorney’s Office moved to dismiss all charges after that.