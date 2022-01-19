 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills This Morning Over Northern Iowa...Expanding
Across Iowa Tonight into Thursday Morning...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees with gusty
winds will create wind chill values less than 20 below zero
through much of today over northern Iowa. In addition this
morning, the winds may also create shallow blowing and drifting
snow in open, rural areas, which could cause slick spots on
roadways. While winds will diminish, the bitter cold air will
expand across the state tonight into Thursday morning creating
hazardous to dangerous wind chills. An additional bitter cold
night is also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below
to 25 below zero through this afternoon and around 30 below
zero Thursday morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Shallow blowing and drifting snow will be
possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create slick
spots on roadways. On Friday morning, wind chills will be
similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Charge dropped in phony report of a shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of calling in a phony report of a shooting is ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Jim Nelson, 39 of Mazeppa, was arrested on November 10, 2021, and charged with falsely reporting an emergency with intent to prompt an emergency response.

The Rochester Police Department says it got a 9-1-1 call from a man who claimed he shot someone in the face at Rogan’s Shoes.  Police dispatch says the man said he had a handgun and was sitting in a car parked by the business.

Police went to Rogan’s Shoes but didn’t find anyone in the car.  A shelter-in-place order was issued for the store, which held six employees and several customers.  Police say three men inside the business were told to put their hands up.

Nelson was inside the store but allegedly told police he didn’t call 9-1-1.  When police dialed the number that had placed the call, however, they say Nelson’s phone rang.  Nelson then allegedly told police it was a joke.

A mental exam of Nelson was ordered and he was later found incompetent to stand trial.

