Charge dropped in phony report of a shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of calling in a phony report of a shooting is ruled incompetent to stand trial.
Jim Nelson, 39 of Mazeppa, was arrested on November 10, 2021, and charged with falsely reporting an emergency with intent to prompt an emergency response.
The Rochester Police Department says it got a 9-1-1 call from a man who claimed he shot someone in the face at Rogan’s Shoes. Police dispatch says the man said he had a handgun and was sitting in a car parked by the business.
Police went to Rogan’s Shoes but didn’t find anyone in the car. A shelter-in-place order was issued for the store, which held six employees and several customers. Police say three men inside the business were told to put their hands up.
Nelson was inside the store but allegedly told police he didn’t call 9-1-1. When police dialed the number that had placed the call, however, they say Nelson’s phone rang. Nelson then allegedly told police it was a joke.
A mental exam of Nelson was ordered and he was later found incompetent to stand trial.