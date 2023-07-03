Chapman House continues construction on veterans housing

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Chapman House Foundation continues to make progress on restoring a home for veterans.
On Monday, city leaders gathered as new windows were installed for the home.
The home was ready for demolition after being badly damaged in a house fire. Now, thanks to a small but dedicated team, it's getting ready to serve veterans in the community.
The house first caught the eye of the city through it's demolition diversion program, where structures meant to be torn down are restored.
Ian Rigg, the city engineer, says the building has already seen a lot of progress.
"They've got siding out, they're installing some new windows," he said. "Even before Chapman House took ownership, we'd gone through and cleaned out all the fire damage."
The house was discovered by the Chapman House Foundation, which focuses on building housing for veterans.
Founder Kevin Chapman says for the country's military to stay strong, veterans must be taken care of at home.
"It's important to watch out for our veterans," he said. "Many of our veterans fall behind and can't afford to live on their own."
The project has received support from Home Solutions Midwest. It provided the materials and labor needed for today free of charge.
"We donated all the windows and doors in the project and all the gutters and down spouts," said company president Steve Field. "All those parts are going to go on here."
The house will eventually permanently house three veterans. Though Minnesota locals will be a focus, applicants have come from across the country looking to live at the home. Chapman says he plans to meet this high demand.
"We're gonna do several more properties in Albert Lea," he said. "We have another house hopefully in the bullpen, which we should hopefully get in the next 30 days."
The foundation says it's always looking for more volunteers and funding to help ensure it's giving veterans the quality housing they deserve.
The Chapman House Foundation wants to create veterans' housing in Rochester. However, it needs help from the community finding a suitable building to use.
If you own or know of a house for sale you believe could be used for veteran house, contact Kevin Chapman at chapmanhouse7@gmail.com