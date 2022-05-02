Channel One Regional Food Bank sees demands increase

ROCHESTER, Minn.- High prices in the grocery stores are driving more traffic to Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester.
Its development and communications director Jessica Sund says more people are coming to the food bank for protein, milk and other dairy products. Prior to the rise of inflation, the food bank was seeing about 2,500 households pick up groceries each month. Now they see about 4,500 monthly.
Sund also says the food bank is seeing the most visits towards the end of the month because people's budgets are changing.
she encourages anyone who needs help, to stop by.
"Even if you need to use it one time, if you need to use it for a couple of months or longer than that, we're so welcoming and inviting. We don't have any restrictions we don't make anyone prove income or anything like that. We just ask for their name and how any people are in their household and their address and let people shop right away."
Channel One Regional Food Bank is partnering with Hy-Vee to make sure its shelves are stocked. It's part of a campaign where customers can round up their total at the checkout to donate.
The food bank is also accepting donations online.