Channel One Regional Food Bank reflects on child hunger as Gov. Walz signs new bill into law

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Walz signed a bill into law today to fund free school breakfasts and lunches for all Minnesota students amid a time where regional food banks like Channel One have been seeing record highs for food shelf visits.
According to Executive Director Virginia Merritt, families with children are more prone to food insecurity overall, and around 15,000 children in Southeast Minnesota are being affected alone at this time.
“As the mother of two young children, I know when they're acting up or not listening, and the first thing I say is - are you hungry?" Merritt said.
Merritt feels that access to nutritious meals and a child's success in school go hand-in-hand.
"Imagine being in a classroom full of kids who haven't had enough food to eat," Merritt said. "The most effective way to feed children is through school meals.”
Channel One saw a staggering 55% increase in child visits alone from 2021 to 2022.
The Associated Press also reports that over 18% of Minnesota students currently qualify for free or reduced lunches.
"Children are already at school, there's no transportation barrier, they line up with all the other children, everyone eats the same meal together - it's just the most efficient way to make sure that children have the food they need to be good learners," Merritt said.
The bill passed with flying colors with a bipartisan majority leading it to Gov. Walz's desk - although it has received some backlash from GOP lawmakers like State Sen. Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa), who made statements earlier this week regarding how he has "never met a hungry Minnesotan."