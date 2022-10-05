Channel One Food Bank says 40% more people are visiting the food shelf this year

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Channel One Regional Food Bank's Executive Director Virginia Merritt gave an update on the food shelves current demand during an event at Zumbro Lutheran Church on Wednesday.
Merritt said the food shelf has been forced to buy more food this year due to less donations, government commodities and retail rescue food.
In 2019, 23% of the food shelves' supply was from government commodities but that number is now at 12%.
Roughly 10% of the supplies at the food bank in 2019 was purchased by Channel One.
This year its around 49%.
Merritt said the food bank will need to the communities support as winter approaches.
"We need the support of the community. We need this to be a big holiday giving season, so that we can keep the food on the shelves for working families who are absolutely strapped right now. We really are the place for the working poor and seniors and they need the support of the community," Merritt said.
