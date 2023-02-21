Channel One braces for end of E-SNAP benefits

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The extra benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will end after February. These extra benefits were set up to help those who were having trouble paying for food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic has waned and more people are able to work, the federal government is ending these extra benefits. Here's how Channel One Regional Food Bank is bracing for the impact. They expect an uptick in shoppers around April since most households will receive their last E-SNAP payment in March. They're looking for monetary donations so they can continue to buy fresh food such as milk, eggs, produce and meat. They could also use more volunteers to help stock their food shelves. Virginia Merritt, the executive director of Channel One Regional Food Bank, said they're happy to help people out.
“We hear so many stories of people going out of their way to avoid accessing charity food, whether it’s signing up for SNAP benefits or coming to a food shelf, and we truly hope that people will come here before they are only eating convenience food because that’s all they can afford or before mom is skipping meals or we’re watering down the milk for the kids," Merritt said.
In April, the benefits will return to the standard amount. A link to Channel One Regional Food Bank's website can be found here.