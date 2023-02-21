Channel One braces for end of E-SNAP benefits

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Continues Overnight With Second Round Wednesday...

.Snow continues along and north of Interstate 90 from southeast
Minnesota into west and central Wisconsin. Heaviest snowfall
rates up to an inch per hour slightly farther north towards the
Interstate 94 corridor. Highest accumulations from this afternoon
and evening near 4 inches in parts of southeast Minnesota with
1-3 inches elsewhere in western and central Wisconsin. Rapidly
reducing visibilities below one mile expected in aforementioned
heavier snow bands with quick accumulations rapidly deteriorating
road conditions.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of total snow is expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor tonight into Wednesday
morning. Snow amounts will decrease very quickly south of I-90.
Blowing and drifting snow Wednesday morning is expected as winds
increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory overnight into Wednesday
morning, snow expected with further accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday
to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...Snow Continues Overnight With Second Round Wednesday...

.Snow continues along and north of Interstate 90 from southeast
Minnesota into west and central Wisconsin. Heaviest snowfall
rates up to an inch per hour slightly farther north towards the
Interstate 94 corridor. Highest accumulations from this afternoon
and evening near 4 inches in parts of southeast Minnesota with
1-3 inches elsewhere in western and central Wisconsin. Rapidly
reducing visibilities below one mile expected in aforementioned
heavier snow bands with quick accumulations rapidly deteriorating
road conditions.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of total snow is expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor tonight into Wednesday
morning. Snow amounts will decrease very quickly south of I-90.
Blowing and drifting snow Wednesday morning is expected as winds
increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory overnight into Wednesday
morning, snow expected with further accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday
to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Channel One braces for end of E-SNAP benefits

  • Updated
  • 0

The extra pandemic aid will end after February.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The extra benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will end after February. These extra benefits were set up to help those who were having trouble paying for food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic has waned and more people are able to work, the federal government is ending these extra benefits. Here's how Channel One Regional Food Bank is bracing for the impact. They expect an uptick in shoppers around April since most households will receive their last E-SNAP payment in March. They're looking for monetary donations so they can continue to buy fresh food such as milk, eggs, produce and meat. They could also use more volunteers to help stock their food shelves. Virginia Merritt, the executive director of Channel One Regional Food Bank, said they're happy to help people out.

“We hear so many stories of people going out of their way to avoid accessing charity food, whether it’s signing up for SNAP benefits or coming to a food shelf, and we truly hope that people will come here before they are only eating convenience food because that’s all they can afford or before mom is skipping meals or we’re watering down the milk for the kids," Merritt said.

In April, the benefits will return to the standard amount. A link to Channel One Regional Food Bank's website can be found here.

Recommended for you