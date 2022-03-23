Chanhassen doctor advocates for frontline worker pay in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Frontline workers are speaking out as a bill circulates in the Minnesota Legislature that would mean dollars in the pockets of those who were at direct risk of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
The bill has passed the House and would provide $1,500 to frontline workers including nurses, school employees, retail and childcare workers.
Now retired Chanhassen anesthesiologist Mary Kemen, who was working in Iowa, New York and Georgia during the pandemic to help with COVID-19 patients, says at the height of it all frontline workers were extremely overwhelmed.
An example she gave KIMT News 3 was of a hospital she assisted which had 26 ICU beds but when she arrived to help there were 92 ICU patients needing one.
Kemen says she believes it's crucial to reimburse workers for their hard work and sacrifice especially as the state decides how to spend a more than $9 billion surplus.
"Definitely we have to be careful about how we spend that, but I think it would be remiss to not recognize the extraordinary sacrifice of many workers who are on wages not salaries, people's lives whose lives were very severely impacted by this and people who really risked their live for all the other Minnesotans," said Kemen.
The legislation would impact an estimated 667,000 workers in Minnesota if passed and signed into law.
Earlier this week Minnesota physicians called on Republicans in the state Senate to support frontline worker pay.
Republican lawmakers have withdrawn their support of the bill.