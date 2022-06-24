Changes to where fireworks can be sold in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - We're getting closer to the 4th of July, and that means you'll start to hear a lot more fireworks, if you're not already, or you may be in the market to stock up on Roman candles, mortars and firecrackers.
There is one big rule change about where fireworks can be sold in the Hawkeye State. As part of a new law signed by Governor Kim Reynolds this past April, cities like Mason City are no longer allowed to restrict fireworks sales to only certain zoning areas. However, cities are still allowed to designate their own discharge times.
At It's Lit fireworks, Teresa Bergan has heard from customers about Mason City's short window where fireworks can be discharged, which is only from 6-11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.
"Unfortunately, I feel like there's been some bad rap from people who do it irresponsibly and who don't consider if you do it too late, they ruin it for everybody else. I feel it's restrictive when we're celebrating our country."
Could residents be allowed to light them earlier? Bergan did ask an officer to see if it was possible.
"I did contact someone last year to see if there was any hope of them extending it or if that was firm. He said it was always open for discussion."
Those who are found violating Mason City's fireworks ordinance will be cited, and carries a $250 fine plus court costs.