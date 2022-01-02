Changes coming to Rochester Public Transit

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A new year is here and changes are on the way for Rochester Public Transit.
In just a couple of weeks, RPT will start to increase the number of trips it makes annually by more than nine percent and will serve new areas.Locals including Michelle o' rourke and Trent Maloney don't use RPT. The couple would consider using the bus service if they need to because of the changes.
"I think that's great. It cuts down on other people driving and helps people carpool. If it's more accesible, then I would use it more," O'Rourke tells KIMT News 3.
With RPT making more trips, more than 2,000 residents will have service. Kimberly Chase is a rider and appreciates the service updates.
"I think it's good. People need to take the bus. It's hard to find a parking place downtown I hear," says Chase.
The schedule for each route will also be adjusted to improve on time performance for each bus.
The changes will be effective January 16. For more details on how routes will be impacted, click here.