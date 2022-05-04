Changes coming to meal program at Mason City Schools

MASON CITY, Iowa - For the past two years, school breakfasts lunches have been free, funding through a waiver from the USDA since the early stages of the pandemic. Soon, that's going to change.
Starting with the next school year, Mason City Schools will no longer have universal free meals for all students, and will switch back to free, reduced or paid meals. This is because the USDA waivers are set to expire at the end of June.
Food service supervisor Sarah Mariner says the district's free and reduced meal program, which she estimates about 50% of district students are on, is not going away.
"We've encouraged families to apply all along, even with these last couple of years with meals being free to all students, because it does qualify you for other programs throughout the district if you apply for free meals or reduced meals. We have still had most families still fill out those applications, so it's not going to be a huge change, I don't think, for us."
In addition, the district's summer feeding program will shift back to eating meals on site as opposed to go, and will continue to be free for all students, regardless of family income level.
If you want to apply for the free or reduced program, click here, or email samariner@masoncityschools.org.