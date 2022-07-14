Changes coming to cardiac care in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Cardiac care will undergo some changes at Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC).
Mayo Clinic Cardiology will no longer be providing outreach services in Charles City and the critical access hospital located in Charles City will now provide increased cardiology services by Mercy Heart cardiologists as of August 31, 2022. Valerie Pickar, Director of Cardiology Services, will continue to lead the cardiac care administered at FCMC.
“We have excellent physician options for patients to choose from with our enhanced affiliation with Mercy Heart cardiologists,” says Pickar. “We want to continue to serve your cardiology needs and will work with you to ensure a smooth transition.”
FCMC says Mayo leadership made the decision to end the outreach service due to multiple physician retirements and staffing constraints.
“We are pleased in knowing our patients will continue to have access to high-quality cardiology care following this transition,” says Dawnett Willis, FCMC Chief Executive Officer. “We will be very active in this transition and support our patients in choosing the best cardiac care for their situations.”
Patients who choose to continue to receive cardiac care at Floyd County Medical Center from Mercy Heart cardiologists can make an appointment or get more information by calling 641-257-4346.