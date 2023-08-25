Change is coming for SIlver Lake Pool

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Silver Lake Swimming Pool is entering its last few days as the city has a plan to turn it into a big splash pad.
City of Rochester recreation supervisor says that the plan for Silver Lake Pool is still in the works as the Park Board approved, at the Tuesday meeting, an agreement to start design work for the new Silver Lake master plan.
The local pool will be turned into a splash pad with a wading pool. While the city doesn’t currently have funding for a small pool, they are looking at ways to find funding.
A couple community members say that they like having the outdoor pool available.
Peggy Monke says, “I think it's a great little pool. I would hate for it, it's a great location, not a lot of hassle to get here, it's really convenient.”
Gabriel Bradshaw says, “It's fun to swim in and yeah.”