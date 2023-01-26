Chamber of Commerce offices across the state oppose paid family and sick leave bill

OWATONNA, Minn.-Chamber of Commerce offices across Minnesota are cautioning lawmakers against passing a paid family and sick leave bill.
The bill would give employees 12 weeks of sick leave and 12 weeks of family leave, which could be stacked together.
Lawmakers plan on paying for the measure by imposing a .7% payroll tax on employers.
Employers then could shift the cost, up to 50%, onto their employees.
Owatonna's Chamber of Commerce President Brad Meier said small business owners have already expressed concern to him.
"Quite frankly it is a matter of not necessarily giving their employee time off. It is a matter of how long they will be gone and how am I going to support the business while they are gone," Meier said.
Meier added that business owners are in favor of other alternatives.
"We always prefer an incentive versus the other way, so you could provide tax incentives to businesses who provide a certain level of leave. Things of that nature," Meier said.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) said only 75% of employees in Minnesota have access to paid leave.