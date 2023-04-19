Chamber of Commerce hosts session on Broadway reconstruction project

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an information session on the latest phase of construction for Broadway Avenue North today.
Members of the Chamber met with city officials and consultants of WSB Engineering to learn more about the construction to be done between the Silver Lake Bridge and Elton Hills Drive.
The officials presented new details on what the new section of Broadway would look like, along with a timeline for construction.
Several members raised concerns about traffic during construction, specifically with pedestrians, bikers, and delivery trucks.
Andrew Plowman, a consultant with WSB, says that the road won't be completely closed during work. While traffic will be impacted, it won't be completely diverted.
"Currently there's four lanes of traffic moving through," he said. "During construction, there'll be one lane in each direction, which means we are maintaining traffic along the corridor, but it will be more cumbersome to go through obviously."
Other worries brought up during the meeting involved the negative impact on businesses on the route where construction will be. However, SWB says that they will do their best to prevent those businesses from being shut out.
"We're not doing a detour to route all traffic away," said Plowman. "We're trying to keep traffic going through the corridor. What we'll be doing is trying to place business signs along the corridor and how to get to different businesses during different aspects of the project."
Construction is slated to start in April of next year, lasting until October. The project will go through three stages, with the first two involving construction in the spring and summer respectively. The final phases of landscaping will take place in the fall.
