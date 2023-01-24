 Skip to main content
Chamber of Commerce Heightens Concerns

  • Updated
The Albert lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce is among the groups watching happening in the state legislature this session closely.

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce is among the groups watching what's happening in the state legislature this session closely. The chamber's weekly newsletter expresses concern about some legislation the organization doesn't believe would be employer friendly. This includes the effort to pass a paid leave plan for Minnesota employees and also the possibility of the state increasing taxes, especially payroll taxes. The chamber is urging it's more than 450 member businesses to let state lawmakers hear their concerns.

