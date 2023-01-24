ALBERT LEA, Minn.-The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce is among the groups watching what's happening in the state legislature this session closely. The chamber's weekly newsletter expresses concern about some legislation the organization doesn't believe would be employer friendly. This includes the effort to pass a paid leave plan for Minnesota employees and also the possibility of the state increasing taxes, especially payroll taxes. The chamber is urging it's more than 450 member businesses to let state lawmakers hear their concerns.
Chamber of Commerce Heightens Concerns
- Jerome Barnett
-
- Updated
- 0
Jerome Barnett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today