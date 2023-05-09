Chamber of Commerce comments on potential loss of Mayo Clinic investments

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Mayo Clinic and Minnesota lawmakers continue their standoff over the Keep Nurses at the Bedside Act, local leaders in economic development are keeping a close eye on the possible outcome.
The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce shared its thoughts on Mayo Clinic possibly pulling investments out of the state if the bill were to pass, saying that businesses reliant on traffic from the medical giant would suffer without it.
One of the biggest benefits Mayo brings to the Med City is the flow of visitors and patients that can support local businesses while they're in the area.
The clinic also provides jobs to multiple industries through investing in new projects like Destination Medical Center, Peace Plaza, and Discovery One.
Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Parsons says if Mayo Clinic ultimately decides to pull investments out of the state, it could cause a chain reaction.
"As we think about what supports the development, the construction of just about every industry is involved in that process," he said. "You have some significant contributions from construction, obviously, as well as technology, education, hospitality. There would be a trickle-down effect to those industries."
The chamber president also said as a representative of the business community, he believes Mayo Clinic should have its concerns addressed by lawmakers.
The chamber also plans to continue its work with local legislators to make sure the best interests of business owners are heard as well.