Chabad launches annual Southern Minnesota Jewish Art Calendar campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Chabad-Lubavitch of Southern Minnesota is looking for sponsors to support their annual community Jewish art calendar this year - and the proceeds are going to a good cause.
Local businesses and community members from across the state can pay to have their own messages printed in the calendar alongside art from international Jewish artists.
The spots range from full-page advertisements to simply dedicating a birthday. For the non-profit Chabad, it helps bridge the gap between advertising and altruism.
The calendar, which features both Gregorian and Hebrew dates, is the only Jewish calendar available in southern Minnesota. All money raised by the calendar helps fund the Chabad's humanitarian and educational work in the community.
Rabbi Shloime Greene of the Chabad says the calendar also helps bring business owners and residents together by featuring them side by side.
"A great way of connecting those two and getting people that have their personal celebrations or memories they'd like to share, the dedications they would like to make," he said. "Putting them into the same place where you have those business people that want to connect to the community is a great way to nurture the connection."
Rabbi Greene also says the Chabad is focused on helping the entire community, Jewish or not. Every care package they send out will have a copy of the calendar.
The Chabad will be accepting submissions for the calendar until June 30th, with the new calendar coming in September. If you would like your own event or dedication on the calendar, you can find out more at their website.