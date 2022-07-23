 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
491 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

CERRO GORDO           WINNEBAGO             WORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLEAR LAKE, FOREST CITY, LAKE MILLS,
MANLY, MASON CITY, AND NORTHWOOD.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS
TO 75 MPH POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2
INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  40%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  50%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  30%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 35

CGCCF awards over $130,000 in grants

CG grants July 23 2022

Grant recipients gathered for the Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation’s 2022 grant awards celebration on July 20 at the Ventura Community Center where $130,968.90 in grant funding was awarded to 27 projects of organizations serving Cerro Gordo County.  Photo courtesy of CGCCF.

MASON CITY, Iowa – 27 projects have received a total of $130,968.90 from the Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation (CGCCF).

The awards were announced at the CGCCF’s 2022 celebration at the Ventura Community Center.

“The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation is thrilled to support these grant recipients as they serve the needs and support life in our community,” says Shaun Arneson, chair of the CGCCF governing committee.

Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund, and grant amount is listed below by funding area:

Arts & Culture

City of Mason City, MacNider Art Museum – Ceramic Studio Equipment, $3,000

North Iowa Events Center, Emergency Exit Door Replacement, $3,761

Surf Ballroom & Museum, Instrument Petting Zoo & Surf Ballroom Traveling Museum, $3,069.95

Wright on the Park, Inc., Historic Park Inn Hotel HVAC Component Retrofit, $3,000

Community Betterment

City of Mason City, Pickle Ball Club – Pickle Ball Court Improvement, $3,285.95

City of Swaledale, Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Facemask Purchase, $4,224

Mason City Downtown Association, Main Street District Beautification and Banner Program, $5,250

Meservey Fire & Rescue Foundation, Inc., Equip Public Facility with Commercial Standby Generator, $10,000

Mission Thornton, Inc., Thornton Park Improvement, $3,513

Rockwell Community Fire Service, Fire Hose Replacement, $5,908

Society To Preserve Antiquated Town Structures, Window Replacement & Church Steps Refurbishment, $7,032

Thornton Volunteer Fire Association, Bunker Gear for New Fireman, $3,500

Ventura Firefighters Association, SCBA Bottles, $5,484

Education & Youth Development

Caring Pregnancy Center, The READ Project (Reading and Education to Allow for Deeper Learning), $4,100

Central Gardens of North Iowa, Youth Education Programs in the Bee Happy Discovery Garden, $3,485

Charlie Brown Preschool and Child Care Center, Preschool Playground, $7,500

North Iowa Area Community College Foundation, From Camps to College, $6,000

Health

Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, Happy Kids, Healthy Kids, $3,551

Rockwell-Swaledale Emergency Medical Team, LUCAS Chest Compression System, $6,500

Human Service

Crisis Intervention Service, Free Lending Pantry, $3,000

Elderbridge Agency on Aging, Client Assistance, $5,000

Families Helping Families of Iowa, Program Support for Cerro Gordo County Children in Foster Care, $3,000

Food Bank of Iowa, Fighting Childhood Hunger in Cerro Gordo County, $5,000

Four Oaks Children and Family Services, Ensuring Access to Behavioral Health Intervention Services for Children in Four Oaks TotalChild, $5,000

Francis Lauer Youth Services, Bedroom Furnishings, $3,035

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa, Bright Lights for Dark Nights, $3,000

The Community Kitchen of North Iowa, Inc., Stove Replacement, $11,770

Grant awards are decided by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Cerro Gordo County. Committee members include: Jen Arends, Shaun Arneson (chair), Tim Coffey, John Drury, Julie Kaduce, Gary Schmit, Alan Steckman and Margo Underwood.

