CG Public Health shares in early $500,000 in grants from Delta Dental

JOHNSTON, Iowa – CG Public Health is getting $11,156 from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation.
The money is part of $496,509 awarded to 18 organizations to strengthen and transform the oral and overall health of all Iowans. CG Public Health will use its share of the money for Supportive Senior Services.
"Our Foundation is committed to growing awareness of and access to oral and overall health resources and services for Iowans," says Suzanne Heckenlaible, executive director of the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation. "It is wonderful to see the organizations across Iowa working to advance these important health initiatives in their communities. We applaud their efforts and know that these collaborations are meaningful and will continue to grow their overall impact across Iowa."
The Catherine McAuley Center in Cedar Rapids also received $25,000 to support the Healthcare Navigation, Education and Outreach for the Refugee & Immigrant Community Project. Horizons in Cedar Rapids got $25,000 to support Horizons NTS Medical Rides.
Delta Dentals says it has invested more than $55 million to improve the oral and overall health of Iowans since 2002.