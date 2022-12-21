CG Public Health shares in early $500,000 in grants from Delta Dental

 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last
into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including
periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel
could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and
Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling
to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the
week.

Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow has begun over the region this afternoon and will
continue through early Thursday. Winds will also increase
Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions
are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with
locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or
greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and
wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Thursday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with
very poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

CG Public Health shares in early $500,000 in grants from Delta Dental

  • Updated
  • 0
CG Public Health

JOHNSTON, Iowa – CG Public Health is getting $11,156 from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation.

The money is part of $496,509 awarded to 18 organizations to strengthen and transform the oral and overall health of all Iowans.  CG Public Health will use its share of the money for Supportive Senior Services.

"Our Foundation is committed to growing awareness of and access to oral and overall health resources and services for Iowans," says Suzanne Heckenlaible, executive director of the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation.  "It is wonderful to see the organizations across Iowa working to advance these important health initiatives in their communities. We applaud their efforts and know that these collaborations are meaningful and will continue to grow their overall impact across Iowa."

The Catherine McAuley Center in Cedar Rapids also received $25,000 to support the Healthcare Navigation, Education and Outreach for the Refugee & Immigrant Community Project.  Horizons in Cedar Rapids got $25,000 to support Horizons NTS Medical Rides.

Delta Dentals says it has invested more than $55 million to improve the oral and overall health of Iowans since 2002.

