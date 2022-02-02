CERT distributes food baskets to Med City community members

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Members of a local organization came together to keep community members fed in the Med City.
Rochester's Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) handed out 50 baskets filled with food at the Edgewood Apartment Complex Wednesday afternoon. Each unit received at least two bags filled with non-perishable items.
While Wednesday's focus was the Edgewood Apartments, CERT plans to continue distributing food baskets each week to anyone in need. Housing Liaison Charles Jackson tells KIMT people need food to survive, and securing a family's next meal helps them find some much-needed stability.
"We know that there is a lack of food, and no children should go without being fed," Jackson said. "We never know that a child might be going through health complications. We never know that. But if we give them the food that they need, they can reach their highest potential. They can soar better in school and in their home."
Anyone interested in signing up for CERT's food basket program is encouraged to reach out to the organization through its Facebook page.