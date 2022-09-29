 Skip to main content
Work begins on new NIACC dining center

Design for NIACC's new dining center

Work has begun using this design for NIACC's new dining center. (Courtesy: Bergland + Cram)

MASON CITY, Iowa - Architecture firm Bergland + Cram has begun work on a new dining center on the North Iowa Area Community College campus.

The firm says, "Once completed, the dining center will offer an improved dining experience, a prominent lake view, and an elevated connection to campus and the surrounding landscape."

According to its website, Bergland + Cram has been involved in several other projects at NIACC including: the STEM Education Center, Health Simulation Center and the Recreation Center.

