Woman who worked at Mason City Fleet Farm accused of ongoing criminal conduct

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman who worked at Fleet Farm is facing a felony charge for ongoing criminal conduct.
Candy Garcia, 41, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Authorities said while working as a cashier, Garcia and another employee worked together to scan items but then voided them out so they didn’t have to pay for the merchandise.
She’s also accused of scanning her loyalty card during purchases by customers that gave her points toward money rewards.
She’s accused of committing the crimes from Dec. 28 of 2021 to March 7 of 2022.
The total loss for the business is more than $1,300.