Woman arrested for high-speed chase in excess of 105 mph on I-35 in northern Iowa

What began as a theft call from the Walmart in Mason City turned into a high-speed pursuit on I-35 with speeds in excess of 105 miles per hour.
It began at 11:42 a.m. when a theft call was received. The vehicle was reportedly going westbound on Highway 122 before it got on I-35 northbound.
The vehicle was clocked at 108 miles per hour and was passing vehicles on the left in the emergency lane before it hit stop sticks.
The vehicle came to a stop at mile marker 214 and Abigail Pitcock, of Arkansas, was taken custody. The vehicle also came back stolen. She’s facing charges of felony eluding and felony possession of stolen property.