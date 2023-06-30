Woman arrested for fleeing scene of rollover crash in northern Iowa

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A woman involved in a rollover accident allegedly fled the scene on Thursday before she was arrested a short time later.
A state trooper came upon the accident and saw a maroon vehicle leaving the scene. The trooper went to administer aid to those in the rolled-over vehicle and described along with the license plate number of the vehicle that left the scene. Both vehicles ended up being towed due to disabling damage.
Chelsea Lindstrom, 31, of Fort Dodge, was arrested and taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
Court documents state Lindstrom pulled a case out of her pants and started licking the inside of it at the jail before she was taken to the ground and told to spit out the substance.
The residue inside the case tested positive for methamphetamine.