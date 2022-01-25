Woman arrested for 115-mph chase in North Iowa

HAMPTON, Iowa – A 100-mile per hour chase that started in Franklin County and ended just south of Clear Lake lands a women in jail.
Mina Annabeth Youngbear, 25 of Toledo, is facing charges of eluding-2nd or subsequent offense and driving while barred. Court documents state Youngbear was spotted driving a vehicle that was leaving a known drug house in the 300 block of 5th Street SW in Hampton around 5 pm Monday. A patrol car turned on its lights and sirens and started a pursuit.
Youngbear is accused of starting a chase onto Highway 3, where she weaved in and out of traffic at speeds over 100 mph and blowing through several stop signs. The pursuit continued onto 255th Street, where Youngbear allegedly drove around a stop strip, and onto Highway 65. Law enforcement says the pursuit then went onto northbound Interstate 35 and reached speeds of 115 mph.
Court documents state the chase was finally ended at the Burchinal exit off I-35 and Youngbear told law enforcement that she had just been nervous.