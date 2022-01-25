 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Continues Through Midday Today...

.Cold temperatures and bitter cold wind chill values continue
into midday today for northern Iowa. While winds are light, air
temperatures have dropped below zero across the area with
temperatures of 15 to 20 below zero continuing in parts of
northern Iowa. Wind chill values of 20 to 35 below zero, or
colder, will persist through mid morning to midday today, the
coldest values in northern and northeastern Iowa this morning.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Woman arrested for 115-mph chase in North Iowa

Mina Youngbear

HAMPTON, Iowa – A 100-mile per hour chase that started in Franklin County and ended just south of Clear Lake lands a women in jail.

Mina Annabeth Youngbear, 25 of Toledo, is facing charges of eluding-2nd or subsequent offense and driving while barred.  Court documents state Youngbear was spotted driving a vehicle that was leaving a known drug house in the 300 block of 5th Street SW in Hampton around 5 pm Monday.  A patrol car turned on its lights and sirens and started a pursuit.

Youngbear is accused of starting a chase onto Highway 3, where she weaved in and out of traffic at speeds over 100 mph and blowing through several stop signs.  The pursuit continued onto 255th Street, where Youngbear allegedly drove around a stop strip, and onto Highway 65.  Law enforcement says the pursuit then went onto northbound Interstate 35 and reached speeds of 115 mph.

Court documents state the chase was finally ended at the Burchinal exit off I-35 and Youngbear told law enforcement that she had just been nervous.

