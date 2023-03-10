Who will be performing at the 2023 North Iowa Band Festival?

MASON CITY, Iowa – The full entertainment lineup for the 2023 North Iowa Band Festival has been released.
Scheduled for May 25-29, the 84th edition of the festival will have the theme "All-American Band Festival" complete with free live entertainment, carnival, marketplace, and of course, the BIG parade!
The lineup is:
Thursday
6PM - John Adams Middle School Band - Plaza
6:45PM - Mason City Municipal Band - Plaza
Friday
4-7PM – The Stu Nevermann Run Packet Pickup – Aquatic Center
5PM – Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace Open – Downtown/Central Park
5PM – MC High School Orchestra Concert - Plaza
6PM – Entertainment Opener – MC Jazz Band – Main Stage
7:30PM – Entertainment Headliner – Billy Joel and Elton John-The Tribute! - Main Stage
Saturday
8AM – 33rd Annual Stu Nevermann Memorial Run – MC Aquatic Center
10AM – 84th Annual North Iowa Band Festival Parade – Starts at N Penn and runs down East State Street
12PM – Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace Open – Downtown/Central Park
12:45PM – Mohawk Danzers Performance - Plaza
1PM – NIACC Extreme Makeover Announcement - Plaza
1:30PM – Awards Ceremony – Plaza
2-4PM – Instrument Petting Zoo / Balloon Creations – Central Park
2:30PM – Bill Riley Talent Show - Main Stage
5:30PM – Entertainment Opener – The Sweet Nuthins – Main Stage
7PM – Entertainment Headliner – Morgan Myles – Main Stage
Sunday
9AM – Outdoor Worship Service – Trinity Lutheran Church
11AM-5PM – Marketplace Open – Central Park
12-8PM – Carnival/Concessions Open (wristband day) – Downtown Mason City
Monday
12-6PM Carnival/Concessions Open – Downtown Mason City
Organizers say the North Iowa Band Festival is the largest free marching band competition in the Midwest.