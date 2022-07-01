Wanted Mason City man taken into custody after vehicle, foot pursuit

MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man was taken into custody Thursday following a vehicle and foot pursuit.
Harold Stinnett was wanted in connection to a felony domestic abuse charge and fled from authorities by going more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit.
After the vehicle became disabled after driving off the roadway, Stinnett was found hiding under a back deck. He had more than $1,600 in cash on his person and is facing charges of eluding, felony drug possession and interference with official acts.