Wanted Mason City man leads authorities on pursuit early Friday

MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man was taken into custody early Friday following a vehicle and foot pursuit that ended with a truck in a creek.
Cody Dakin, 26, was wanted on four failure to appear warrants in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties.
At 1:57 a.m., a deputy attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of 6th St. SW. and S. Washington Ave.
The vehicle fled and a pursuit, which lasted around 10 minutes took place in the southeast and southwest parts of Mason City.
After Dakin bailed out of the truck in the area of 22nd St. and S. Benjamin Ave., the truck rolled down an embankment and into a creek.
He’s facing charges of eluding, interference with official acts and driving while revoked.
A passenger in the vehicle was not charged with any crimes