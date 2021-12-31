You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Much of central Iowa

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
frost covered roadways..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact
the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds
and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow
and potentially significant travel problems in the areas
affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the
event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected
by early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of
the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are
expected across northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
to 35 below zero early Saturday morning, but generally 20 to 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This advisory will be evaluated again
Saturday evening and possibly extended into Sunday morning.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Wanted Mason City man leads authorities on pursuit early Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
cody dakin

Cody Dakin/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man was taken into custody early Friday following a vehicle and foot pursuit that ended with a truck in a creek.

Cody Dakin, 26, was wanted on four failure to appear warrants in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties.

At 1:57 a.m., a deputy attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of 6th St. SW. and S. Washington Ave.

The vehicle fled and a pursuit, which lasted around 10 minutes took place in the southeast and southwest parts of Mason City.

After Dakin bailed out of the truck in the area of 22nd St. and S. Benjamin Ave., the truck rolled down an embankment and into a creek.

He’s facing charges of eluding, interference with official acts and driving while revoked.

A passenger in the vehicle was not charged with any crimes