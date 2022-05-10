Wanted Mason City man arrested, held on $18,000 bond

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa - A Mason City man wanted for felony theft and criminal mischief was taken into custody on Monday night.
Joseph Howell, 27, was wanted in connection to an alleged incident on March 24 in the 17000 block of Warbler Ave. in Nora Springs.
Court documents state Howell stole a Ford Mustang and destroyed the vehicle before it was located abandoned in Keokuk County.
Howell was also wanted for escaping from a community-based correctional institute in March.
He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $18,000 bond.