Wanted Mason City man arrested after Winnebago Co. pursuit through farm fields

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a plethora of charges following a pursuit in rural Thompson that included the man fleeing through multiple fields on an ATV.
The sheriff’s office said Eric Jensen, 40, was involved in a burglary and was located by law enforcement and he fled on the ATV.
Eventually, the ATV, which was stolen out of Kossuth Co., became stuck and he fled on foot.
Authorities said Jensen had warrants out of Winnebago, Mower and Martin counties, and he’s facing charges of first-degree theft and criminal mischief, multiple driving offenses and drug charges.
More charges are pending, and authorities said property was recovered from several burglaries.