KIMT NEWS 3– In light of National Volunteer Month, organizers of Walk MS are looking for more volunteers to help spread awareness of multiple sclerosis.
The event highlights a rare disease that causes the immune system to attack the central nervous system. This means it can also impact the functions of the brain and spinal cord.
Jen Gogerty, who lives with MS, and is the volunteer coordinator of the event says, last year's turnout for Walk MS was successful as many were able to come together for the cause after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
In efforts to unite the community together to continue raising funds for a cure, and awareness of the disease, Gogerty says volunteers play a major role in encouraging those who deal with the disease.
“No job is too small and no job is less meaning than another job. Because anyone that wants to spend the time to go out there and make a difference not only at this type of walk.” she says. "You have no idea the little thing that you do of what it could mean to either the person that is at the event.”
Walk MS is looking for volunteers to help with setting up, registration and drivers to assist those who may be unable to complete the walk.
