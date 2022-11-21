 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vigil held for four boys killed in Mason City house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Vigil 1 Nov 21 2022

Floating lanterns released into the sky in memory of the children.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A service and candlelight vigil was held Monday evening for the four young boys killed in a house fire on November 16.

It was held at the North Iowa Youth Center and was conducted by Center Director Regan Banks.  Dozens of people turned out to remember the tragedy and the family it struck.

John Michael McLuer, 12, Odin Thor McLuer, 10, Drako McLuer, 6, and Phenix McLuer, 3, died in the early morning fire.  John Michael McLuer, 55, and Ravan Dawn McLuer, 11, suffered burns and were treated at a hospital.

The vigil featured a reading of scripture by Major Geff Crowell of the Salvation Army and a poem by Reverend LeAnne Clausen de Montes.  One of the boys’ favorite songs, ‘Baby Shark,’ was also played.  The vigil ended with four floating lanterns being lit and released into the air.

No official memorial has been scheduled yet.

Vigil 2 Nov 21 2022
Vigil 3 Nov 21 2022

Regan Banks, Director of North Iowa Youth Center.
Vigil 4 Nov 21 2022

Major Geff Crowell, Salvation Army.
Vigil 5 Nov 21 2022
Vigil 6 Nov 21 2022
Vigil 7 Nov 21 2022

Reverend LeAnne Clausen de Montes.
Vigil 8 Nov 21 2022
Vigil 9 Nov 21 2022
Vigil 10 Nov 21 2022
Vigil 11 Nov 21 2022
Vigil 12 Nov 21 2022
Vigil 13 Nov 21 2022
Vigil 14 Nov 21 2022

Tags

Recommended for you