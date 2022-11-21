Vigil held for four boys killed in Mason City house fire

MASON CITY, Iowa – A service and candlelight vigil was held Monday evening for the four young boys killed in a house fire on November 16.
It was held at the North Iowa Youth Center and was conducted by Center Director Regan Banks. Dozens of people turned out to remember the tragedy and the family it struck.
John Michael McLuer, 12, Odin Thor McLuer, 10, Drako McLuer, 6, and Phenix McLuer, 3, died in the early morning fire. John Michael McLuer, 55, and Ravan Dawn McLuer, 11, suffered burns and were treated at a hospital.
The vigil featured a reading of scripture by Major Geff Crowell of the Salvation Army and a poem by Reverend LeAnne Clausen de Montes. One of the boys’ favorite songs, ‘Baby Shark,’ was also played. The vigil ended with four floating lanterns being lit and released into the air.
No official memorial has been scheduled yet.